On Saturday, Zack Short (.370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .258 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 47.2% of his games this year (17 of 36), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in four games this season (11.1%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Short has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 13 .262 AVG .250 .313 OBP .364 .426 SLG .429 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 12/5 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings