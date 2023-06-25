The field is getting smaller at Wimbledon, with Elina Svitolina set for a quarterfinal versus Iga Swiatek. Svitolina's monyeline odds to win the tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +2000.

Svitolina at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Svitolina's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 (at 6:00 AM ET), Svitolina will play Swiatek, after beating Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.

Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2000

Svitolina Stats

Svitolina defeated No. 20-ranked Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Sunday to advance to the .

Svitolina has won one of her six tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 9-5.

In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Svitolina has gone 0-1.

In her 14 matches over the past year, across all court types, Svitolina has averaged 20.5 games.

On grass, Svitolina has played one match over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 14.0 games per match while winning 14.3% of games.

Over the past year, Svitolina has been victorious in 42.8% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games.

On grass over the past year, Svitolina has claimed 25.0% of her service games and 0.0% of her return games.

