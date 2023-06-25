The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .197 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 21 of 47 games this season (44.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (8.5%).

He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (8.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 47 games (19.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .138 AVG .246 .275 OBP .333 .190 SLG .449 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings