Aaron Civale and Corbin Burnes will each get the start when the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers face off on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (49).

Cleveland is slugging .369, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.9 runs per game (298 total runs).

The Guardians are 22nd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game to rank second in the majors.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

The Guardians average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.283).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Civale (2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Civale has registered two quality starts this year.

Civale heads into this game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six outings this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Aaron Civale Ken Waldichuk 6/21/2023 Athletics W 7-6 Home Gavin Williams Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers - Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals - Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 6/29/2023 Royals - Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Marcus Stroman

