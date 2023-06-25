In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (37-39) match up with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (-110). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.67 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (5-5, 3.96 ERA)

Guardians vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 24-21 (53.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a mark of 16-19 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

