Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Christian Yelich and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Civale Stats

Aaron Civale (2-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Civale has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3 at Padres Jun. 14 3.2 5 2 2 7 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 5.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Twins Jun. 2 5.0 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 7 5.2 9 4 4 5 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 84 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .294/.357/.517 slash line on the season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 80 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .263/.340/.355 slash line on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 72 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .268/.362/.428 slash line so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has put up 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He has a slash line of .246/.338/.427 on the year.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4

