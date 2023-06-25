The Cleveland Guardians (37-39) host the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.67 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-5, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will hand the ball to Civale (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.67 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Civale has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.

Burnes is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the season in this game.

Burnes will look to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.