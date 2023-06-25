The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .230.
  • Bell has picked up a hit in 44 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bell has had an RBI in 28 games this year (40.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.8%).
  • In 13 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 31
.230 AVG .231
.311 OBP .341
.356 SLG .407
11 XBH 11
3 HR 4
16 RBI 16
35/16 K/BB 25/19
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 27th in WHIP (1.150), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
