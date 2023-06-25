The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .230.

Bell has picked up a hit in 44 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has had an RBI in 28 games this year (40.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.8%).

In 13 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .230 AVG .231 .311 OBP .341 .356 SLG .407 11 XBH 11 3 HR 4 16 RBI 16 35/16 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings