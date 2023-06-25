Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Brewers Player Props
|Guardians vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Brewers
|Guardians vs Brewers Odds
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .230.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 44 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has had an RBI in 28 games this year (40.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.8%).
- In 13 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.230
|AVG
|.231
|.311
|OBP
|.341
|.356
|SLG
|.407
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|35/16
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 27th in WHIP (1.150), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.