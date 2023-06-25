Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .289 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.9% of them.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Naylor has had an RBI in 30 games this season (44.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.305
|AVG
|.273
|.345
|OBP
|.315
|.477
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|31
|21/10
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (5-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 27th in WHIP (1.150), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
