The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .263 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this year (12 of 55), with two or more RBI five times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.1% of his games this season (16 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .205 AVG .314 .286 OBP .358 .330 SLG .480 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 10 RBI 11 14/9 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings