Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a home run and 17 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 42 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .250 AVG .203 .337 OBP .278 .361 SLG .266 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 20/10 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings