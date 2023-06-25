After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .235 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.
  • In 59.5% of his games this year (44 of 74), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 74 games this year.
  • In 10 games this season (13.5%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.205 AVG .262
.266 OBP .347
.282 SLG .323
7 XBH 7
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
29/10 K/BB 28/16
2 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Burnes (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
