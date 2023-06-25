After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .235 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.

In 59.5% of his games this year (44 of 74), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has not hit a long ball in his 74 games this year.

In 10 games this season (13.5%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .205 AVG .262 .266 OBP .347 .282 SLG .323 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 29/10 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings