Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .235 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.
- In 59.5% of his games this year (44 of 74), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 74 games this year.
- In 10 games this season (13.5%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.205
|AVG
|.262
|.266
|OBP
|.347
|.282
|SLG
|.323
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
