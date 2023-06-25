Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (63) this season while batting .225 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 43 of 74 games this year (58.1%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (23.0%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 25 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (37.8%), including four multi-run games (5.4%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.226
|AVG
|.224
|.331
|OBP
|.277
|.353
|SLG
|.388
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|38/19
|K/BB
|39/11
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.83 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.
