Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks.
- Kwan is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 76 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has an RBI in 16 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 76 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.264
|.374
|OBP
|.306
|.366
|SLG
|.346
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|25/24
|K/BB
|17/11
|6
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Burnes (5-5) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 27th in WHIP (1.150), and 34th in K/9 (8.7).
