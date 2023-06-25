The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks.

Kwan is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 69.7% of his 76 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 76 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has an RBI in 16 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 of 76 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .262 AVG .264 .374 OBP .306 .366 SLG .346 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 25/24 K/BB 17/11 6 SB 6

