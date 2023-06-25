Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (39-39) square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (33-42) in the series rubber match at Comerica Park on Sunday, June 25. The game will start at 12:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-145). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.83 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 4.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 30, or 61.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 16-15 record (winning 51.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have come away with 25 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 21-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

