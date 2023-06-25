Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on June 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Sunday, starting at 12:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .225/.304/.371 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .232/.272/.343 on the year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Ober has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|5.1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He's slashing .220/.298/.421 so far this season.
- Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
