On Sunday, Tyler Freeman (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is hitting .275 with five doubles and two walks.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.286 AVG .267
.318 OBP .281
.381 SLG .367
2 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 27th in WHIP (1.150), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
