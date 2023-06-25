On Sunday, Tyler Freeman (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .275 with five doubles and two walks.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.

In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .286 AVG .267 .318 OBP .281 .381 SLG .367 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings