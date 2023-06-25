Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 68 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.8% of them.
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (4.4%).
- In 27 games this year (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.223
|.361
|OBP
|.302
|.404
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|22/16
|K/BB
|25/11
|6
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ober (4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
