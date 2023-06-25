Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)



Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 68 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.8% of them.

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (4.4%).

In 27 games this year (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .260 AVG .223 .361 OBP .302 .404 SLG .320 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 10 RBI 6 22/16 K/BB 25/11 6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings