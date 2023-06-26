At +2000, the Detroit Lions are No. 9 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, 10 Lions games hit the over.

While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

The Lions had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped lead the way with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +6600 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +6600

