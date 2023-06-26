Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 23 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine of 42 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.250
|AVG
|.203
|.337
|OBP
|.278
|.361
|SLG
|.266
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|20/10
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Heaney (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.98 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.98, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
