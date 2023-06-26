Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .262 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .221 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 43 of 75 games this season (57.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.3%).
- He has scored in 28 of 75 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.217
|AVG
|.224
|.321
|OBP
|.277
|.341
|SLG
|.388
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|38/19
|K/BB
|39/11
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.