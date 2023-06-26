Tigers vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 26
Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (47-30) and the Detroit Tigers (33-43) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on June 26) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.
The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.63 ERA).
Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Tigers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have come away with 25 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (284 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|Royals
|L 1-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
|June 21
|Royals
|W 9-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
|June 23
|Twins
|L 4-1
|Joey Wentz vs Kenta Maeda
|June 24
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Reese Olson vs Pablo Lopez
|June 25
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Michael Lorenzen vs Bailey Ober
|June 26
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Martín Pérez
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Jon Gray
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs TBA
