Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Zack Short (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.
- In 45.9% of his 37 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|13
|.254
|AVG
|.250
|.304
|OBP
|.364
|.413
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|14/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
