Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 13 doubles, four triples, a home run and 19 walks while batting .252.

Rosario has recorded a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 18 games this year (25.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (38.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .301 AVG .201 .361 OBP .236 .448 SLG .223 16 XBH 2 1 HR 0 14 RBI 7 29/13 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings