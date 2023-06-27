Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- hitting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rangers.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|.244
|AVG
|.230
|.261
|OBP
|.288
|.419
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|20/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
