The Kansas City Royals will look to Maikel Garcia for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is listed in this game.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians are 22-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.4% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 10-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Guardians a 60% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 76 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-42-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 17-21 18-9 19-31 24-25 13-15

