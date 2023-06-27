Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Brady Singer starting for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (50).

Cleveland's .371 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (302 total).

The Guardians' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game to rank second in the majors.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.283).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Athletics W 7-6 Home Gavin Williams Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals - Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 6/29/2023 Royals - Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Gavin Williams Jameson Taillon

