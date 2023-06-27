How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Brady Singer starting for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (50).
- Cleveland's .371 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .246 batting average.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (302 total).
- The Guardians' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game to rank second in the majors.
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.283).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-6
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Paul Blackburn
|6/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Logan Allen
|JP Sears
|6/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Wade Miley
|6/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Freddy Peralta
|6/25/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Corbin Burnes
|6/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|6/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|6/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Justin Steele
|7/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Marcus Stroman
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Jameson Taillon
