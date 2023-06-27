Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on June 27, 2023
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 84 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .290/.355/.510 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.335/.350 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 77 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a .247/.290/.426 slash line so far this year.
- Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI.
- He's slashed .263/.297/.475 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.