Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 84 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .290/.355/.510 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.335/.350 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 77 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .247/.290/.426 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI.

He's slashed .263/.297/.475 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 at Rays Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.