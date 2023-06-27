The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .230 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

In 63.8% of his games this season (44 of 69), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games.

In 13 of 69 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .230 AVG .231 .311 OBP .341 .356 SLG .407 11 XBH 11 3 HR 4 16 RBI 16 35/16 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings