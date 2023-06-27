Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Myles Straw (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.
- In 58.7% of his 75 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 75 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.203
|AVG
|.262
|.264
|OBP
|.347
|.280
|SLG
|.323
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (4-7) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.