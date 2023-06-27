Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 53 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 77 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has driven home a run in 16 games this year (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.364
|OBP
|.306
|.353
|SLG
|.346
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|26/24
|K/BB
|17/11
|6
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (4-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
