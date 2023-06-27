Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Matt Manning when he takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 69 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .362 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 291 (3.8 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.244 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Manning will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, April 11, when he threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In two starts, Manning has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd - 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away - Connor Seabold

