Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tyler Nevin is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 8 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-4.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin has a home run and three walks while hitting .128.
- Nevin has had a base hit in four of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.235
|AVG
|.045
|.316
|OBP
|.120
|.412
|SLG
|.045
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|4/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.447 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6 K/9 ranks 65th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.