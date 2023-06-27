Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .242 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Short has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this season (44.7%), including multiple hits four times (10.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (10.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has an RBI in 10 of 38 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|14
|.254
|AVG
|.219
|.304
|OBP
|.324
|.413
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|14/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez (7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.447 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
