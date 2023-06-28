Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, four triples, a home run and 19 walks.
- Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .222.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with more than one hit 15 times (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (38.0%), including five multi-run games (7.0%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.301
|AVG
|.203
|.361
|OBP
|.237
|.448
|SLG
|.224
|16
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|7
|29/13
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Cox starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old lefty has appeared out of the bullpen six times this season.
- In six games this season, he has a .00 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .053 against him.
