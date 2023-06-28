Andy Ibanez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Ibanez has gotten a hit in 23 of 48 games this season (47.9%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .244 AVG .215 .261 OBP .271 .419 SLG .400 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 7 RBI 7 20/2 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings