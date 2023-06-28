Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 23, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Brewers.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .143 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has had a hit in nine of 30 games this season (30.0%), including multiple hits three times (10.0%).
- In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.108
|AVG
|.170
|.154
|OBP
|.200
|.135
|SLG
|.234
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cox will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old left-hander has pitched in relief six times this season.
- In six appearances this season, he has a .00 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .053 against him.
