Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .225.

In 50.8% of his games this season (30 of 59), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 20.3% of his games this year, Haase has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 59 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .269 AVG .184 .310 OBP .245 .409 SLG .235 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings