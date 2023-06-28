How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Kansas City Royals will look to Maikel Garcia for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (50).
- Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.369).
- The Guardians are 17th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (304 total).
- The Guardians are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-lowest average in the majors.
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland's 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty went four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- Allen is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Allen has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 appearances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Logan Allen
|JP Sears
|6/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Wade Miley
|6/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Freddy Peralta
|6/25/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Corbin Burnes
|6/27/2023
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|6/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Austin Cox
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|6/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Justin Steele
|7/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Marcus Stroman
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jameson Taillon
|7/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Bryce Elder
