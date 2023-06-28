The Kansas City Royals will look to Maikel Garcia for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (50).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.369).

The Guardians are 17th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (304 total).

The Guardians are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-lowest average in the majors.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty went four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.

Allen is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 appearances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals - Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.