The Cleveland Guardians (38-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-57) will match up on Wednesday, June 28 at Kauffman Stadium, with Logan Allen getting the nod for the Guardians and Austin Cox taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.68 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians went 5-1 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (28.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 16 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (-105) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+110) Josh Bell 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+135) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+160)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

