Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on June 28, 2023
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 85 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .290/.356/.509 slash line on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 36 walks and 25 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .256/.334/.346 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 77 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .244/.287/.421 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
