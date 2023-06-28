Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 85 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .290/.356/.509 slash line on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 36 walks and 25 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .256/.334/.346 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 77 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.287/.421 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

