The Cleveland Guardians (38-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-57) on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (3-2) versus the Royals and Austin Cox.

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.68 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (3-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in four scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .270 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Allen has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Cox

Cox starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

The southpaw is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.

He has a .00 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .053 against him over his six games this season.

