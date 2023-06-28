Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .227 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Bell has had a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (18.6%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.230
|AVG
|.223
|.311
|OBP
|.331
|.356
|SLG
|.393
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|35/16
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cox gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of six appearances so far.
- In his six games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .053 against him. He has a .00 ERA and averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
