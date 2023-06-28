Josh Bell -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Austin Cox

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .227 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Bell has had a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (18.6%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .230 AVG .223 .311 OBP .331 .356 SLG .393 11 XBH 11 3 HR 4 16 RBI 16 35/16 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings