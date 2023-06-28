Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Austin Cox) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .291 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer in his last games.
- In 61.4% of his 70 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 31 games this year (44.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 20 of 70 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.308
|AVG
|.272
|.347
|OBP
|.313
|.504
|SLG
|.424
|14
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|31
|22/10
|K/BB
|24/7
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cox will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old lefty has appeared in relief six times this season.
- In six appearances this season, he has compiled a .00 ERA and averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .053 against him.
