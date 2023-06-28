As we approach Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Padres (Blake Snell) against the Pirates (Mitch Keller).

Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every game on the schedule for June 28.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Twins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Kolby Allard (0-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

MIN: Maeda ATL: Allard 5 (21 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.86 ERA - 9.4 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Twins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Braves

Nationals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-9) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (5-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

WSH: Corbin SEA: Gilbert 16 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (86.1 IP) 5.32 ERA 4.07 5.7 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Nationals at Mariners

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Padres at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Snell (4-6) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Keller (8-3) when the teams play Wednesday.

SD: Snell PIT: Keller 15 (81 IP) Games/IP 16 (99 IP) 3.33 ERA 3.45 11.6 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Pirates

SD Odds to Win: -160

-160 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Padres at Pirates

Reds at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (8-5) when the teams play Wednesday.

CIN: Weaver BAL: Gibson 12 (60.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (92 IP) 6.86 ERA 4.30 7.9 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Reds at Orioles

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Giants at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (7-6) to the hill as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (7-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

SF: Webb TOR: Bassitt 16 (105.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (93.2 IP) 3.42 ERA 4.32 8.6 K/9 7.8

Live Stream Giants at Blue Jays

Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (6-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

MIL: Miley NYM: Senga 10 (52.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (76.2 IP) 2.91 ERA 3.52 5.3 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Mets

Marlins at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kaleb Ort (1-1) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

MIA: Garrett BOS: Ort 15 (76.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (18.2 IP) 3.64 ERA 5.79 10.6 K/9 10.1

Live Stream Marlins at Red Sox

Astros at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

HOU: Javier STL: Mikolas 15 (83 IP) Games/IP 16 (93.2 IP) 3.25 ERA 4.23 8.3 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 HOU Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Cardinals

Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Dane Dunning (6-1) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

DET: Wentz TEX: Dunning 15 (67 IP) Games/IP 17 (71.2 IP) 6.72 ERA 2.89 8.2 K/9 5.1

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Rangers

Phillies at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (6-5) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (7-4) when the teams meet Wednesday.

PHI: Nola CHC: Smyly 16 (100.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (82.2 IP) 4.38 ERA 3.59 8.8 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cubs

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHC Odds to Win: +100

+100 Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Phillies at Cubs

Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Austin Cox (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

CLE: Allen KC: Cox 11 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (12.1 IP) 3.68 ERA 0.00 8.9 K/9 9.5

Live Stream Guardians at Royals

Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Rockies, who will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

LAD: TBD COL: Freeland - Games/IP 16 (85.1 IP) - ERA 4.54 - K/9 5.6

Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies

White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-5) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Jaime Barria (2-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

CHW: Giolito LAA: Barria 16 (92.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (46.1 IP) 3.41 ERA 2.33 9.6 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Angels

Rays at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (9-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zach Davies (1-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

TB: Eflin ARI: Davies 14 (83.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (35.2 IP) 3.35 ERA 7.82 9.1 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Diamondbacks

TB Odds to Win: -160

-160 ARI Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rays at Diamondbacks

Yankees at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (4-5) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (1-5) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

NYY: Germán OAK: Sears 14 (72.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (83.1 IP) 5.10 ERA 4.10 8.6 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Athletics

NYY Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Yankees at Athletics

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.