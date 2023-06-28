The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Austin Cox

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks while hitting .230.

In 44 of 76 games this season (57.9%) Straw has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has not gone deep in his 76 games this year.

Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this year (13.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 games this season (34.2%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .203 AVG .254 .264 OBP .338 .280 SLG .313 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 29/10 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings