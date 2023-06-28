Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks while hitting .230.
- In 44 of 76 games this season (57.9%) Straw has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has not gone deep in his 76 games this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this year (13.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (34.2%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.203
|AVG
|.254
|.264
|OBP
|.338
|.280
|SLG
|.313
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Cox will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of six appearances so far.
- In six appearances this season, he has compiled a .00 ERA and averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .053 against him.
