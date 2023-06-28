Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 64 hits, batting .218 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (22.1%).
- In 11.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 26 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (39.0%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.217
|AVG
|.219
|.321
|OBP
|.274
|.341
|SLG
|.394
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|21
|38/19
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (6-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
