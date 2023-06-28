Steven Kwan -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the hill, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Austin Cox

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 36 walks while batting .256.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 78 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Kwan has driven home a run in 16 games this year (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (51.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .253 AVG .259 .364 OBP .305 .353 SLG .340 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 26/24 K/BB 18/12 6 SB 6

