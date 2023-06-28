Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the hill, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 36 walks while batting .256.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 78 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Kwan has driven home a run in 16 games this year (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (51.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.253
|AVG
|.259
|.364
|OBP
|.305
|.353
|SLG
|.340
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|26/24
|K/BB
|18/12
|6
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Cox starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen six times this season.
- He has a .00 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .053 against him over his six games this season.
