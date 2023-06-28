Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Tigers are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-225). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 26, or 38.8%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 5-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 42 of 78 chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 16-23 11-24 23-20 28-33 6-11

