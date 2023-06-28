Dane Dunning will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (48-31) on Wednesday, June 28 against the Detroit Tigers (34-44), who will counter with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Tigers have +170 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-8, 6.72 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 30 (63.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 7-1 (87.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 26, or 38.8%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 7-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

